City offices remain closed until 2021 by Keith Bryant | Today at 5:24 a.m.

The city announced its offices will remain closed until next year, extending a closure previously intended to last until the end of November.

The offices closed earlier this month after a small number of city employees tested positive for covid-19, but staff remains available via phone and email.

City hall, the Bella Vista Public Library, Bella Vista District Court, Community Development Services and the streets department will be closed.

The police and fire department lobbies are open to emergency traffic and supply deliveries only. For non-emergency help, the departments can be reached at 479-855-3771.

The library's book drop and digital access will be available, and library staff is available via email at [email protected] or by phone at 479-855-1753.

Anyone seeking permits can email [email protected]

Residents needing to contact a specific city employee may email the employee and a staff directory is available on the city website, bellavistaar.gov.

While the physical offices are closed, city personnel will remain available over the phone and by email. Residents may call or text the city's main number at 479-876-1255 or email [email protected]

