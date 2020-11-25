The city has agreed to make a one-time $20,000 payment and increase its financial commitment to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter by $1,000 per month.

An amendment to the agreement, approved by the council during its Monday, Nov. 16, regular meeting, raises the city's flat monthly payment to the shelter from $3,000 to $4,000, or $48,000 per year.

The city also pays the shelter for dogs and cats brought into the facility.

Mayor Peter Christie said that the shelter asked for this one-time payment to help get through the pandemic.

"They're hurting," he said.

In part, he said, the shelter is losing revenue because it is taking in very few animals. It's surprising, he said, because economic downturns often see an increase in abandoned animals.

Further, he said, he believes even at this price the city is getting a solid deal on an important service from the shelter -- and with the city ahead of its budget and currently building the 2021 budget, it's a good time to approve something like this.

Councilmember James Wozniak said he agreed the shelter is a real asset to the city.

"This is something we need to do. It saves us money and a whole bunch of headaches."

Shelter executive director Deidre Knight-Matney said she appreciates the city's help to keep the shelter afloat.

"It's huge for the shelter," she said. "Because of the coronavirus, we lost most of our fundraisers this year."

This additional funding will be extremely helpful, she said, and she hopes things will be normal again next year.

This year's dog intake has been extremely slow, she explained. In 2019, by the end of October, the shelter had taken in 350 dogs, while this year at the end of October, that number shrank to 259. The shelter's 5-year average is 311 dogs per year, she added.

"The only thing we can really attribute that to is, perhaps, because of the virus, so many people are staying home and not as many dogs are getting out," Knight-Matney said. "Next year it could balloon. That's the problem in animal intakes, you just never know."

Because of community support for the shelter, she said, the shelter has not had to make any cuts so far.

If the shelter needs supplies -- like food or cat litter -- residents are quick to step up and help out.

"We have been very thankful for the support of the community," she said.

Anyone interested in keeping up with the shelter and its needs should follow its Facebook page, she said.

Further, she said, the organization was able to secure some payroll protection loans that have helped to ease some of the burdens.

The staff have remained dedicated and worked hard to take care of the shelter's animals despite the pandemic, she said, and the community has stepped up to ensure the shelter has the money it needs to provide that care.

"Obviously that's our number one goal. I'm very proud of the staff we have at the shelter," Knight-Matney said. "We would not exist without the support of our city, without the support of the community in general."