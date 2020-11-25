Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Fayetteville resident Dea Self, left, paints oil renditions of Tanyard Creek from an overlook while her friend, Misha Gardner, works on her own piece. Self said they've been friends since the 1990s and Tanyard Creek is an excellent place to visit during the pandemic. "I've been painting quite a bit lately," she said. Self's work can be found on her website, deaself.com, while Gardner's photography can be found on her Instagram, @MishaMac.

