Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Artists at work by Keith Bryant | Today at 5:22 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Fayetteville resident Dea Self, left, paints oil renditions of Tanyard Creek from an overlook while her friend, Misha Gardner, works on her own piece. Self said they've been friends since the 1990s and Tanyard Creek is an excellent place to visit during the pandemic. "I've been painting quite a bit lately," she said. Self's work can be found on her website, deaself.com, while Gardner's photography can be found on her Instagram, @MishaMac.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Fayetteville resident Dea Self (left) paints oil renditions of Tanyard Creek from an overlook, while her friend, Misha Gardner, works on her own piece. Self said they've been friends since the 1990s and Tanyard Creek is an excellent place to visit during the pandemic. "I've been painting quite a bit lately," she said. Self's work can be found on her website, deaself.com, while Gardner's photography can be found on her Instagram account (@MishaMac).

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Fayetteville resident Dea Self (left) paints oil renditions of Tanyard Creek from an overlook, while her friend, Misha Gardner, works on her own piece. Self said they've been friends since the 1990s and Tanyard Creek is an excellent place to visit during the pandemic. "I've been painting quite a bit lately," she said. Self's work can be found on her website, deaself.com, while Gardner's photography can be found on her Instagram account (@MishaMac).

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Fayetteville resident Dea Self (left) paints oil renditions of Tanyard Creek from an overlook, while her friend, Misha Gardner, works on her own piece. Self said they've been friends since the 1990s and Tanyard Creek is an excellent place to visit during the pandemic. "I've been painting quite a bit lately," she said. Self's work can be found on her website, deaself.com, while Gardner's photography can be found on her Instagram account (@MishaMac).

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT