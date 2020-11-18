Thanks to generous cash donations, as well as donations of brand new coats, the 2020 Coat Drive has been successful, Marketing Director Kim Carlson said. POA staff took over the project this year when the Community Involvement Committee disbanded. A few changes were made because of covid-19.

Last year, individuals who needed coats where invited to "shop" in the former Country Club Pro Shop, but the shop wasn't open this year due to covid restrictions. Also, only new coats were accepted.

The plan was to distribute coats through schools in the area, but there are enough coats to help others as well, Carlson said. Anyone needing a coat can send a request to [email protected] She is also working with area nonprofits.

The donations came from Bella Vista Christian Fellowship, The Rotary Club of Bella Vista and a personal cash donation of $500, she said.

"Thanks to everyone who has participated in this year's program. We are overwhelmed with the generosity of our community," Carlson said.