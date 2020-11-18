Besides buying turkey and sending out invitations, Alison Van Heck offered one more way to prepare for the holiday season. Her monthly "Senior Smart Talk" seminar focused on difficult discussions with family last week.

Three mental health professionals made up her panel. Caroline Sawyer is a licensed clinical social worker with 20 years of experience. Cyndie Lyon is an LCSW (licensed certified social worker) and has been working as a mental health therapist for 29 years. Colleen Marie Thompson is the director of community relations at Grand Brook Memory Care in Rogers.

Sawyer said she had personal experience talking about the future with her parents and siblings. In her case, they chose to meet specifically to discuss the issues. Her parents assigned specific tasks to specific offspring, based on what they knew each child would do well. One was assigned to help with health care decisions and another with finances.

Sometimes parents and children have conflicting goals, Thompson said. For example, children may want to know their parent is safe in a care facility, while parents want to remain independent. Parents don't want to be a burden on their children, while children don't want to worry about parents. Everyone needs to keep in mind that there are levels in between independent living and nursing homes.

"Don't do the easy thing," she warned. If one child is more involved than their siblings, that doesn't mean that he or she should be the decision-maker. Choose the child who is the best qualified to make difficult decisions."

"Sometimes it isn't a child who is making the decision. Sometimes, grandchildren or nieces and nephews are in charge, Lyon pointed out. Talking to the responsible party early gives the elder the power over those decisions," she said.

It all becomes even more complicated with blended families, Lyon said, especially if a couple is married after their children have moved away to start their own lives.

Besides health care and finances, a comprehensive conversation should include end-of-life preferences and more practical matters like transportation. Talking to a parent about driving ability is always a difficult topic, Van Heck said.

While for some families, a formal discussion is the best approach, there are other ways to communicate. Thompson said that sometimes talking while engaged in simple tasks or even just watching TV can make uncomfortable topics a little easier. It's like talking to your teenager when you are driving, she said. Sometimes, it helps to forego eye contact.

"It's not always what you say, it's how you say it," she said. Be careful of your tone of voice. It's always a good idea to remain positive.

Host Allison Van Heck suggested that using questions is a good way to get parents talking about the future. Pay attention, she said. Sometimes, it might be worthwhile to repeat back what your parent tells you to ensure that you understand what he or she wants.

Each of the panelists agreed that, even if the conversation is uncomfortable, planning helps both aging parents and their adult children.