Rosalie (Rose) Davis

Rosalie (Rose) Davis died Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born May 16, 1937, in Winfield, Kan., to Dorothy and Kenneth Pitman. In 1954, she married Clarence Davis in Plainview, Texas, a union that lasted 56 years. She lived in Lubbock, Texas, for many years, where she was a part-time trucker and full-time homemaker and gardener. She was a woman of faith and attended First Christian Church in Gravette, Ark.

She is the sister of Gary, Donny, Jimmy, John, Carl, Bobby Pitman, and Mary Vorheis; mother of son, Jerry Davis (Esmeralda Alfaro-Davis; mother of daughter, Debra Dixon; and grandmother of two.

A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church in Gravette at some time in the future.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

Eleanor Kay Lock

Eleanor Kay (Crego) Lock died Nov. 7, 2020.

She was born Oct. 26, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo., to Lucille and Daniel H. Crego. In April 1962, she married William (Bill) Lock in Wichita, Kan. They were married for nearly 59 years. In 1970 they adopted their only daughter, Valerie (Lock) Terrell (husband Robert Terrell), who survives, along with four grandchildren, James, William, Joey, and Robert. She was an accomplished concert accordionist and co-ran Lock Medical Equipment from 1994-2008. She accepted Jesus as her personal savior in the early 1970s and was a part of the charismatic movement.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Word of Life Church, 808 SW 14th Street in Bentonville, Ark. Burial will be at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Anthony Joseph Soule

Anthony Joseph Soule (Jay), 85, died at sunrise on Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2020.

He was born in Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 12, 1935, to Curtis Willard and Agnes Ollie Soule. Following graduation from Central High School in Kansas City, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years during the Korean War. Upon his return, he married Carol Jeanne Williams Dec. 6, 1958. He had a 31 year career with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Wichita, Kan., retiring at the age of 55. He enjoyed nature, traveling, dancing, painting, golfing (sometimes) and took great pride in his military service.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dolores Sherwood; and his daughter, Laura Eileen who died in 2003.

Surviving are his wife, Carol; daughter, Tracey Duncan (Randy) and family of Florida; son, Daniel Soule (Kathryn) of Oregon; daughter, Jennifer Clark (Dave) and family of Kansas; and eight grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and family 10:30 to noon, Tuesday, November 17th at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service was held at Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, and burial followed at Bella Vista Memorial Garden Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Circle of Life Hospice, 121 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712 or Friends of Devils Den State Park, PO Box 623, West Fork, AR 72774.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.