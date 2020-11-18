November's Joint Advisory Committee on Golf meeting was only 35 minutes long, with little controversy. Although quorum was met, several members were out of town and others met via zoom. The December monthly meeting was canceled.

Golf rounds were up in October, Golf Operations director Darryl Muldoon said. For the year, rounds are up by more than 23,000 over last year with most of those rounds played by members. Range balls are also up, some 37,000 buckets over last year.

Muldoon also announced the new facility supervisor for the Country Club since Bruce Fleming has retired. Gary Davis, who was working at Dogwood, will be the new facility supervisor.

Tee times will remain in effect through the winter because of covid-19 restrictions, Muldoon said. Groups, which traditionally begin with a shotgun start will continue to use tee times and will rotate between early morning, mid-morning and afternoon.

There was a short discussion of the winter policy on golf carts. In the past, carts were often limited to driving on cart paths in cold weather to protect fairway grass. This year, golfers will be encouraged to drive in the rough or on the path and only cross the fairway to reach their ball. The policy has been successful so far, the committee agreed.

A tournament raised $2,000 for the Junior Golf program and a check was presented during the meeting. The "Futures Cup" took place on three different courses over a weekend and it was fun for the golfers, as well as successful as a fundraiser.

Junior Golf had a difficult year, Muldoon said. Although the program was set to go last winter, thanks to restrictions to stop the spread of covid, junior golf camps and the junior golf league were canceled for 2020. Some Junior PGA tours went on, he said.

The funds from the tournament will be spent on T-shirts and hats for the players and some clubs that will be kept at the Highlands for use by young golfers.