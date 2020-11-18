Seventy-four new covid-19 cases were reported in Bella Vista for the week ending Nov. 9, the highest single-week increase the city has seen since the pandemic began and double the city's previous record, set on the previous week.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, a Little Rock-based health policy center started reporting case numbers by city in August and, with the week's new cases, the city sits at 457 total infections, the organization reports.

The ACHI also reports 358 new cases in Bentonville over the same time period, bringing the city's total to 1,524, while nearby Rogers saw 397 new cases, bringing its total to 4,099.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 8,951 total cases in Benton County, with 7,939 recoveries and 117 deaths as of Nov. 16.

In nearby Washington County, the department reports 11,627 total cases, with 146 deaths and 10,717 recoveries.

Across the state line, the McDonald County Health Department reported 1,451 total cases in the county, two new that day, with 16 total deaths and eight patients hospitalized.

As of Nov. 15, the CDC reports 10,846,373 total cases, 155,708 of which were newly-known.

City offices remain closed at least until Nov. 30.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.