The Bella Vista City Council voted 4-2 in favor of an ordinance requiring the removal of hazardous trees and unanimously in favor of a $46,920 contract with Tischlerbise Inc. for an impact fee consultation and study during its Monday, Nov. 16 regular meeting.

Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that, if this ordinance needs to be invoked, staff will give property owners sufficient time to address the issue. A standard 30-day window would typically be used, but staff can give extensions if needed.

"The only time we would act on this is if it's obviously dead," he said.

Council members James Wozniak and Steve Bourke voted in opposition.

Wozniak said he was concerned that, because Bella Vista has so many trees, this regulation could lead to disputes among neighbors.

Further, he said, some residents are living on fixed incomes and an expensive tree removal could put an undue burden on them.

Councilmember Linda Lloyd said that this is not a significant reach from other issues the city regulates but could be an important step in protecting people from potential injuries and property damage.

"We regulate weeds, which are not going to cause any injury to anybody, except visual," she said.

The council previously approved a resolution to explore the concept of impact fees during its July regular meeting and, at the time, Mayor Peter Christie explained that the city's lack of a commercial tax base makes it difficult to keep up with essential services as the city continues to grow, but these fees could help cover some of the costs of that growth.

The fees, if enacted, will apply to new construction and be kept in a separate fund devoted to specific purposes.

It's important to note that these fees cannot be used to replace existing things but only to build something new, he explained.

Councilmember John Flynn previously explained that the city needs to hire outside help to calculate and better understand what sort of fees are justified.

Councilmember Steve Bourke said he believes these kinds of fees could be very helpful for the city.

"I think impact fees make really good sense for Bella Vista," he said.

Councilmember Larry Wilms said he was concerned that the contract didn't specify areas of impact to which the city is seeking to apply fees and he believes there should be more definition.

"It's like a plan to go someplace without a roadmap to get there," he said.

