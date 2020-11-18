City offices, including city hall and the Community Development Services office, remain closed because of covid-19 concerns after a small number of city employees tested positive for the virus.

Communications manager Cassi Lapp said the city expects to reopen on Nov. 30.

While the physical offices are closed, city personnel will remain available over the phone and email and residents may call the city's main number at 479-876-1255 or email [email protected]

In the meantime, Lapp suggested residents continue washing their hands regularly, wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds and keeping a safe distance from one another.

"We want everyone to have a safe and happy holiday season," she said.