Don Wiggins enlisted in the Air Force in 1962, retiring as a senior master sergeant in 1985. He states, "It was my honor to serve this great country."

Robert A Ehrlich, Seaman, served on the USS Bremerton, CA 130 from October 1958-October 1961.

Robert Sayre served in the U.S. Army 4th engineer battalion, 4th infantry division. He served active duty from 1962 to 1964, followed by two years active reserve time, then two years of inactive duty.

Ron Evans in 1971.

CMSgt Samuel Lego - U.S. Air Force 1952-1982.

Will Keller served aboard USS The Sullivans during the naval blockade of Cuba in October 1962. "Our ship also assisted in the recovery of the (space) capsule of Alan B. Shepard, America's first astronaut, in 1961. Our ship was named after the five Sullivan brothers who died aboard the USS Juneau when it was sunk by the Japanese in WWII. The ship is now a permanent floating monument in the U.S. Naval Park in Buffalo, N.Y."

Senior Chief Radioman William (Bill) McClellan retired after a 20-year Navy career that included advanced special operations that led to the breaking of the Japanese code as well as the tracking of German submarines using HF directional finders during WWII.

