The planning commission unanimously approved a waiver for a third driveway for a Branchwood Lane home.

Associate planner Taylor Robertson said the proposed driveway was to provide access to the home's basement, while the two previous drives are a single circle drive.

Staff recommended approval because the lot's topography rules out other options and the applicant needs to be able to access this space. Additionally, she said, the visibility from the proposed driveway is excellent and, on a dead-end street, no traffic concerns are expected.

"There's plenty of sight and plenty of street frontage on both sides of where he's wanting to put this drive," she said.

Commissioner JB Portillo said she was in favor of this waiver.

"I think it's only logical," she said.

The commission also heard a brief update on the Sunset Drive situation from Community Development Services director Doug Tapp.

Tapp said he spoke with the property owner's representative and backfill to the shoulder appears to be complete, and fill to the edge of the road will start soon.

A water line is expected to be placed and will need to be tested, he added.

"They've made a lot of progress in the last month so we're glad for that," he said.