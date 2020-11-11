Photo submitted These are the "Faces of Addiction" on the Oasis House web page. They represent all the young women that the program is helping stay clean and sober.

Even as covid-19 impacted fundraising, one nonprofit in Bella Vista has been growing. Oasis of Northwest Arkansas saw a larger need and worked to fill it.

Oasis is a transitional living program for women in recovery. Currently there are 17 residents in the program which occupies two single family homes, next to each other in a quiet neighborhood not far from Riordan Hall. One thing that makes Oasis unique is that the program is able to house women and their children in one of the homes. Few recovery programs have the space for children.

"We always want to see families reunited," said Director LaDonna Meredith. They have helped with 18 successful reunification cases this year, she said.

When school closed last spring, Oasis, like families everywhere, had children in virtual school. Neighbors stepped up to help with technology for the kids and residents helped each other with child care.

"It's an 18-month program," Meredith said. Sometimes residents want to graduate earlier, but they are encouraged to stay the entire 18 months. There's a long waiting list for residents who want to be part of Oasis.

The women who live in the two homes stay very busy. They are expected to find full time jobs or be in school full time. They are also required to be in a recovery program like Narcotics Anonymous, have a sponsor and attend three meetings a week and then there are meetings at the houses. Residents pay a housing fee weekly.

Covid-19 is probably responsible for a rise in relapse rates, Meredith said.

"It's harder to keep people in their homes," she added. Oasis is able to help some people thanks to grants from local corporations. The organization has fed more than 600 people through a hot meal program, she said.

"Addiction doesn't stop just because there's a pandemic," she said. "We haven't closed our doors because of covid. So far, by the grace of God, none of our residents have had covid."

But the pandemic has made employment difficult for the women of Oasis, some of whom have criminal records. The industries that would typically hire them are hurting too.

"The competition for those jobs is really tough," she said. "They can hire someone without that background."

Also, many of the residents who are working end up quarantined, and the organization doesn't evict a resident who lost their income because of covid.

Over the years, many Oasis residents have worked at a coffee shop they run on the NWACC campus. Those jobs not only give the residents a pay check, it's also a way for residents to learn about the expectations of a full time job.

Partnerships have always been part of the Oasis program and Meredith and her staff have been working closely with another women's housing program in Rogers, Pearl. It's a similar program, Meredith said, although Pearl only takes residents through the Benton County Drug Court. Oasis accepts residents from the Benton County Drug Court, but is open to a wider population.

The two programs are working together to open a thrift store in Rogers. There will also be be a coffee shop in the building. The thrift shop and the coffee shop will provide both funds and jobs for residents enrolled in the two programs.

With a waiting list that includes women with children, Oasis is planning to expand to a third home in Bella Vista. Although living in Bella Vista can make transportation more difficult, living in quiet neighborhood away from former friends and temptations is a plus. One of the first steps in recovery is to change every day habits.

"We get along well with our neighbors. The neighborhood has embraced us," Meredith said. "It's been a real blessing."

Volunteers are welcome to help with the program, even during covid. The thrift store is still being built out and volunteers can help finish the space. Some construction materials are still needed and donations are welcome.

In Bella Vista, volunteers occasionally drop off meals at the homes, or pay for meals to be delivered. There's also a need for donations of paper goods. Unfortunately, covid-19 has meant that nonresidents can no longer visit inside the homes.

Like many nonprofits, Oasis is re-imagining their fundraisers. Last month they conducted a virtual Rubber Ducky Race. Donors bought a duck and then watched on line when the ducks were released in Little Sugar Creek. Next is Holiday Extravaganza which will be an online auction. Local celebrities will create holiday themed artwork that will be auctioned off via the Oasis Facebook Page. The auction opens at the end of November.

For more information about Oasis and their fundraisers, visit their web site, www.oasisforwomennwa.org or search Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, Inc. on Facebook.