Some BV City Facilities Remain Closed

Due to covid-19, some Bella Vista city facilities will remain closed until Monday, Nov. 30. This closure applies to the city's administration offices at City Hall, 101 Town Center, and Community Development Services, 616 W. Lancashire Blvd.

City business will still be conducted, as able, online and via phone and email. If you have business with a specific employee, please contact that employee via email. A staff directory can be found online here. For building permits and inspection services, email [email protected] For general city assistance, email [email protected]

For police and fire assistance, call dispatch at 479-855-3771. As always, in an emergency call 911.

If you do not have access to email, call or text the city's main number at 479-876-1255 and your call will be returned as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience during this time, as the health and safety of the public and our employees remain of utmost importance.

Property Owners Association

Donate a Coat now through Nov. 13 to help a local family

New coats only due to covid-19 -- The POA's Community Coat Drive is accepting new coats from toddler to adult sizes. Coats will be distributed through local schools and organizations Nov. 16-20. For more information about the Community Coat Drive, contact Kim at 479-855-5036 or Tammie at 479-855-5012.

You may drop off at these Bella Vista locations: POA recreation centers at Riordan, Metfiled, Branchwood; BV Bar & Grill; Country Club Pro Shop; Lakepoint.

Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents -- There will be an online Zoom meeting 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 5 for new residents of Bella Vista. If interested in learning more about this December Welcome Meet and Greet please email, [email protected] Detailed information will be returned to you.

Wishing Spring Gallery reopens

The Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road, is reopened on a limited basis. Days open are Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The hours open are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers are required to wear a mask when entering the building. The Clay Studio and its classes will remain closed due to covid-19.

Benton County Empty Bowls

Benton County Empty Bowls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and raises money to combat hunger and food insecurity in the Benton County area.

Due to covid-19, the Empty Bowls Soup event normally held in November has been canceled. Last year it raised more than $10,000 which went to provide 100,000 meals to food-insecure people in Northwest Arkansas. The target for this year is $20,000 and, with the current pandemic, the need is even greater. On Oct. 3, a website was opened at which you may purchase a hand-built ceramic bowl. One hundred percent of the gross profit from the sale of bowls and additional donations go toward the goal. More than 1,200 bowls have been created by 10 contributing artists and will be available on the website for sale. Bowls sell for donations of $20 and $25 each. Go to www.bentoncountyemptybowls.org.

Local sales may be picked up at The Wishing Spring Gallery during its open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Bella Vista Library reopens

Note: The library will be closed to honor Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Bella Vista Public Library has reopened with "Grab and Go" limited services and hours. Please read the following information on how this new service will work.

Open hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The library will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The library will be closed for one hour between 1 to 2 p.m. for cleaning.

There is a limit of 20 patrons inside the library at one time on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesday, there is a "high-risk" allowance of only five patrons in order to allow those patrons who are high-risk of covid to enjoy time in the library as well.

All patrons must wear a mask or a face shield to enter the library. All food and drink must be discarded before entering the library. Two public computers will be available to use. There is a limit of one hour per patron.

Due to social distancing guidelines, in-person device assistance will be unavailable. If you experience issues, you may call the library at 479-855-1753, send an email to [email protected] or use one of the library's many helpful guides available on its website or at the front desk.

Bella Vista Historical Museum reopens

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays with the hours of 1 to 5 p.m. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks will be required. Visitors will be asked to practice social distancing while in the museum and, if visiting with a group, please stay together. The number of visitors at one time will be limited to 10. If visitors happen to arrive when the museum is at maximum capacity, they will be asked to wait outside until there is room for additional visitors. These plans are subject to change, based on the latest covid-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion building. Telephone 479-855-2335 or visit www.bellavistamuseum.org for more information.

Surrounding Area

Holidaze relocates to Walton Arts Center -- With just two months until Christmas, it's time to start planning for the holidays, and nothing will get you in the spirit faster than Holidaze at Walton Arts Center.

Created last year by Hannah Withers and Ben Gitchel of Maxine's Tap Room and Leverett Lounge along with Richard Gathright, the successful holiday-themed pop-up bar is taking over the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, Sudduth Garden Room and Bradberry Amphitheater and Rose Garden outdoors at Walton Arts Center. The move gives Holidaze more space for social distancing and, of course, more vintage holiday decor.

"We had pretty much resolved that Holidaze couldn't happen this year because of space restrictions due to covid-19. But Walton Arts Center offered to partner and host, and it was nothing short of a holiday miracle," Withers said. "The gorgeous facilities with both indoor and outdoor space are sure to give us a holiday experience that we all need this year. We are excited to anchor Dickson Street with some obnoxious seasonal cheer!"

The expanded Holidaze will also include a walk-up bar for to-go drinks in accordance with Fayetteville's Outdoor Refreshment Area. Patrons can enjoy a drink as they take a walk to the square for Lights of the Ozarks or come in and experience a vintage holiday wonderland.

Holidaze will be open 5 p.m. until midnight nightly Nov. 20 through Dec. 31 except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To-go ORA drinks will be available from 5 until 9:30 p.m. nightly.

Holidaze will continue its tradition of giving back to the community by supporting nonprofits and hospitality workers during the holiday season. This year, proceeds from Holidaze will go to support Walton Arts Center's Ghost Light Recovery Fund and the bar will provide much-needed seasonal employment for hospitality workers who have been hit hard during the pandemic. Select nights will also give patrons the opportunity to support additional area nonprofits.

In addition to limiting capacity and social distancing, safety precautions will be in place including the requirement that all patrons wear a mask whenever they leave their seating areas. For a full list of health and safety precautions, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.