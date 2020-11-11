Photo submitted Leonard Eisert, middle back row, served in the U.S. Air Force July 1946-July 1949.

Photo submitted Leonard Eisert, right, served in the U.S. Air Force July 1946-July 1949. On his off hours, he enjoyed dancing at the Town Casino in Chicago (1947). Dancing became a passion which he has enjoyed since his time in the Air Force.

Photo submitted Cpl. Robert Alan Johnson served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. At Fort Bliss, Texas, he was an instructor of the Light AAA Weapons Maintenance Course, which primarily included the 75 mm Sky Sweepers.

Photo submitted William D. Haskins served in the 3rd Marine Division, Okinawa, Japan, 1958-1961.

Photo submitted

Joe Kelley (left) was in the Navy with his brother Lauren for three years. This photo was taken in Japan as a Christmas picture to send to family. He retired as Senior Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force in 1974.

Photo submitted Joe Kelley was in the Navy with his brother Lauren for three years. After leaving the Navy for a year, he went to the Air Force where he served 20 years. This photo was taken in Iwo Jima where he spent two years with the Air Force Weather Service. He retired as Senior Master Sergeant in 1974.

Photo submitted Hugh Maddox served 1942 to December 1945 in CBI Theater (China-Burma-India). He retired to Bella Vista at age 64 in 1988.

Compiled by Terri O'Byrne

