The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported 47 new confirmed covid-19 cases in Bella Vista, bringing the city's total infections to 403 for the week ending Nov. 2.

This is the highest increase reported for Bella Vista since the Little-Rock based health policy center started reporting data for individual cities in August, the previous highest being a 38-case increase for the week ending Sept 7.

The organization reports 173 new cases in Bentonville in the same time period, bringing the city's total cases to 1,228 while nearby Rogers reportedly had 300 new cases, bringing its total to 3,827.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 8,511 total cases for Bentonville as a whole, with 7,572 recoveries and 113 deaths as of Nov. 8.

The department also reports 11,079 totalcases with 10,351 recoveries and 144 deaths in nearby Washington County.

Across the state line, the McDonald County Health Department reported Nov. 9 that the county has 1,405 total cases, 13 new that day, with 16 deaths and 1,272 patients released.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.