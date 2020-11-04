Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Howie is a very affectionate Beagle mix who loves to give hugs. He's a neutered male, about six years old, Bella Vista Animal Shelter staff said. He would do well with an owner who works from home since he loves to be with people at all times. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

