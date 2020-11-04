Fee collections resume

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has resumed collecting day-use fees at several parks on Beaver Lake and corps parks at other waterways. Fee collections were suspended earlier this year when recreation areas were closed because of virus concerns.

Fees are collected at boat launch ramps, picnic areas and swim beaches. People who purchased an annual day-use pass between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, will have seven months added to the expiration date.

Visitors to corps parks are encouraged to practice social distance precautions. For recreation information visit www.swl.usace.army.mil.

Coler welcomes campers

Camping is now available at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in northwest Bentonville.

Nightly fees are $15 for a small tent platform, $25 for a large tent platform and $30 for a camper van site. Campers have access to a restroom, hot showers, bike wash and bike repair station. There is a community campfire ring that is lit each afternoon. There is a two-night minimum on weekends. Maximum stay is 14 days.

The preserve features several miles of mountain bike trails and a 1.5-mile hard-surface trail. There is no charge to ride or walk the trails.

Camping reservation are required. Visit peelcompton.org to reserve a site.

Friends host program

Friends of Little Sugar Creek will host a webinar Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. on stream restoration and dam removal.

Speakers include David Gould, director of the Plymouth, Mass. Department of Marine and Environmental Affairs; Serena McClain, director of river restoration for American Rivers; and Josh Duzan, founder and managing member of Natural State Streams. They will share their expertise during the webinar sponsored by Friends of Little Sugar Creek and The Ozark Society Sugar Creek chapter.

To register email [email protected]

Naturalists set training

Applications are being accepted for the Northwest chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists training for new members. Classes start in late January preparing for graduation in May. Training classes will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos, with time allowed for discussion.

Students may attend either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, which typically last three to four hours. Field work for individuals and small groups, socially distanced, will vary in format and location.

To graduate to full Master Naturalist status, one must attend a minimum 40 hours of classroom and field instruction. Cost is $135 for the training and materials plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for an additional household member if materials are shared. To become a certified Master Naturalist, members must complete eight hours of continuing education and volunteer 40 hours annually.

Visit www.nwamn.org for more information and a link to an online application.

Clark tops field

Tim Clark won the Beaver Lake Elite Series championship bass tournament held Oct. 24-25 out of Prairie Creek park. His two-day total of 10 bass weighed 24.66 pounds. Jesse Cruz had big bass with a 6-pound largemouth.

Kirk McClelland placed second with 10 bass at 24.02 pounds. Terry Duggel was third with 10 bass at 21.74 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with 10 bass unless noted, were: fourth, Mike White (eight bass), 20.82 pounds; fifth, Steven Meador, 20.09; sixth place tie, Kevin Sears and Jay Nyce each had 19.66; eighth, Bub Taylor, 19.6; ninth, Brit Sumter, 19.29; 10th, Larry Walker, 18.52.

Winter tournaments begin

Beaver Lake Winter Series bass tournaments start Sunday. There are seven tournaments plus a two-day championship. All tournaments are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. out of Prairie Creek park. There is a $25 membership fee per angler. Entry fee is $50 per tournament.

Dates are Sunday, Nov. 22, Dec. 6, Dec. 27, Jan. 3, Jan. 17 and Jan. 31. The championship is Feb. 6-7 Alternate championship dates are Feb. 20-21.

For details call 479-601-5952.

Forest now on Twitter

The Ozark-St Francis National Forest is now on Twitter. Consider following the forest's account for the latest news, updates, events, prescribed fire notifications, and pictures. Visit https://twitter.com/ozarkstfrancis.

Trails see temporary closure

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close temporarily during the park's permit deer hunting seasons. These seasons differ from the regular Arkansas deer hunting seasons.

The park's muzzle-loader deer season is Nov. 18-22. Modern gun deer hunting season at the park is Dec. 2-6. These deer seasons are by permit only. Permits have already been awarded.