Photo submitted Her current group, Divas on Fire, keeps Liz Lottmann busy along with the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

While it was family that drew Liz Lottmann back to Arkansas, it might have been music that kept her here.

Lottman, a native of Northeast Arkansas, had her first professional music gig in 1968. She was living in Memphis when she acquired her nickname, Lectric Liz Lottmann. She had been part of a group called Liz and the Electrics and the name remained after the group split up.

For years Lottman moved to where her band was based. She lived in Los Angles, New York City and Montreal. The only music training she had was grade school piano lessons, but she taught herself guitar.

"I consider myself a vocalist and a performer, not an instrumentalist," she explained.

Her husband, Juergan Lottmann, is from Germany and is also a musician. They met in a recording studio and have had bands together at times.

Her style is "Memphis music, country, blues, and R and B."

In the mid-'90s, Lottmann's brother was building houses in Northwest Arkansas and he offered to build one for her. They moved to Bella Vista from upstate New York and liked what they found.

Northwest Arkansas, she said, has everything she needs including a great nightlife, a cultural life, good restaurants and a great music venue at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville.

"What blew me away is the number of incredibly talented women who are performing. I got to know them and decided we should play together."

When she realized the domain name, "Divas on Fire," was available, she jumped on it as the name of the group, even though she doesn't consider any of the members "divas." Each individual is a hardworking musician, she said.

With five women singing, a female drummer and a bass player, they seldom play bars. Instead, they play showcases and festivals. The individuals still play their own gigs, although covid restrictions have slowed everyone down.

In 2010, Lottmann was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Northwest Arkansas Music Awards organization and inducted into the Arkansas Blues Hall of Fame in 2011. She has served on the board of the Ozark Blues Society of Northwest Arkansas since 2003 and is currently president.

A friend asked Lottmann to help out at a nonprofit and now she's on the board of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. An animal lover, she's been involved with the shelter as an adopter for years and currently has two dogs and a cat that are shelter alumni. When executive director Dee Dee Matney Knight asked her to help, Lottmann signed on.

It's been a challenging year for the Animal Shelter, she said. While adoptions are going well, fundraising has been difficult. The only event that they were able to hold this year was the golf tournament. Luckily, she said, residents are still supporting the shelter.

She works as a legal secretary at Bailey & Oliver Law Firm in Rogers.

For the Lottmanns, music is both their career and their entertainment, but when they want to get away, there is a family property on the Buffalo River to visit.

Back home, Bella Vista is a vibrant place that can also offer quiet times when necessary, she said.

