Veterans Day 2020 Celebration

The American Legion Post 341 will present a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at The Veterans Wall of Honor at Lake Bella Vista. Patriotic music begins at 10:30 a.m. The guest speaker will be U.S. Army veteran and current Bella Vista chief of police, James Graves. Bring a chair. Covid-19 social distancing of six feet between non-household members will be practiced. Masks are optional if six feet of distance is maintained. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled.

Property Owners Association

Donate a Coat now through Nov. 13 to help a local family

New coats only due to covid-19 -- The POA's Community Coat Drive is accepting new coats from toddler to adult sizes. Coats will be distributed through local schools and organizations Nov. 16-20. For more information about the Community Coat Drive, contact Kim at 479-855-5036 or Tammie at 479-855-5012.

You may drop off at these Bella Vista locations: POA recreations centers at Riordan, Metfiled, Branchwood; BV Bar & Grill; Country Club Pro Shop; Lakepoint.

Loch Lomond Dog Park --Using feedback received from property owners utilizing the Loch Lomond Dog Park, the following procedure is in place for the next 30 days:

If the dog park is not in use during the Small Dog scheduled times, Large Dog owners will be permitted to use the dog park. During designated Small Dog scheduled times, if a Large Dog owner is using the park, a Small Dog owner can ask a Large Dog owner to leave. Large Dogs can only use the dog park during Small Dog scheduled times with the unanimous approval of all Small Dog owners. If there are any issues, dog park users are encouraged to call the POA Lakes and Parks Rangers at 479-855-5148.

Allowing Large Dogs to use the dog park when it is scheduled for Small Dogs is an experiment. Staff will reevaluate this experiment after 30 days to see if further modifications need to be made to the schedule.

The existing schedule is as follows: Monday, small dogs; Tuesday, large dogs; Wednesday, small dogs sunrise to noon and large dogs noon to sunset; Thursday, small dogs; Friday, large dogs; Saturday, small dogs; Sunday, large dogs.

Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents -- Due to covid restrictions, in-person meet and greets for new residents have not happened, but there is a planned Zoom online meeting from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. If interested in learning more about this December Welcome Meet and Greet please email [email protected] Detailed information will be returned to you.

Wishing Spring Gallery reopens

The Wishing Spring Gallery, 8862 W. McNelly Road, has re-opened on a limited basis. Days open are Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The hours open are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers are required to wear a mask when entering the building. The Clay Studio and its classes will remain closed due to covid-19.

Benton County Empty Bowls

Benton County Empty Bowls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and raises money to combat hunger and food insecurity in the Benton County area.

Due to covid-19, the Empty Bowls Soup event normally held in November has been canceled. Last year it raised more than $10,000 which went to provide 100,000 meals to food-insecure people in Northwest Arkansas. The target for this year is $20,000 and, with the current pandemic, the need is even greater. On Oct. 3, a website was opened at which you may purchase a handbuilt ceramic bowl. 100 percent of the gross profit from the sale of bowls and additional donations go toward the goal. More than 1,200 bowls have been created by ten contributing artists and will be available on the website for sale. Bowls sell for donations of $20 and $25 each. Go to www.bentoncountyemptybowls.org.

Local sales may be picked up at The Wishing Spring Gallery during its open hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Bella Vista Historical Museum reopens

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays with the hours of 1 to 5 p.m. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks will be required. Visitors will be asked to practice social distancing while in the museum and, if visiting with a group, please stay together. The number of visitors at one time will be limited to 10. If visitors happen to arrive when the museum is at maximum capacity, they will be asked to wait outside until there is room for additional visitors. These plans are subject to change, based on the latest covid-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion building. Telephone 479-855-2335 or www.bellavistamuseum.org for more information.

Surrounding Area

Holidaze relocates to Walton Arts Center -- With just two months until Christmas, it's time to start planning for the holidays, and nothing will get you in the spirit faster than Holidaze at Walton Arts Center.

Created last year by Hannah Withers and Ben Gitchel of Maxine's Tap Room and Leverett Lounge along with Richard Gathright, the successful holiday-themed pop-up bar is taking over the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, Sudduth Garden Room and Bradberry Amphitheater and Rose Garden outdoors at Walton Arts Center. The move gives Holidaze more space for social distancing and, of course, more vintage holiday decor.

"We had pretty much resolved that Holidaze couldn't happen this year because of space restrictions due to COVID-19. But Walton Arts Center offered to partner and host, and it was nothing short of a holiday miracle," Withers said. "The gorgeous facilities with both indoor and outdoor space are sure to give us a holiday experience that we all need this year. We are excited to anchor Dickson Street with some obnoxious seasonal cheer!"

The expanded Holidaze will also include a walk-up bar for to-go drinks in accordance with Fayetteville's Outdoor Refreshment Area. Patrons can enjoy a drink as they take a walk to the square for Lights of the Ozarks or come in and experience a vintage holiday wonderland.

Holidaze will be open 5 p.m. until midnight nightly Nov. 20 through Dec. 31 except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. To-go ORA drinks will be available from 5 until 9:30 pm nightly.

Holidaze will continue its tradition of giving back to the community by supporting nonprofits and hospitality workers during the holiday season. This year, proceeds from Holidaze will go to support Walton Arts Center's Ghost Light Recovery Fund and the bar will provide much-needed seasonal employment for hospitality workers who have been hit hard during the pandemic. Select nights will also give patrons the opportunity to support additional area nonprofits.

In addition to limiting capacity and social distancing, safety precautions will be in place including the requirement that all patrons wear a mask whenever they leave their seating areas. For a full list of health and safety precautions, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.