A version of this column was first written in 2012.

Now that the November General Election is over, let us all return to some form of civility.

Please, let us return to civility -- especially one to another as human beings, not as members of opposing political parties, factions or a subset of being human to each other.

This column is being written on a press deadline of the Friday before the election on Tuesday night that occurred less than 24 hours ago.

Such a deadline, for weekly newspaper commentary simply does not allow the results from Tuesday night's election to be dissected for this week's column.

But still, I am glad, as I am sure most of you are too, that the election cycle for 2020 is over. Finally, it is done. Over. Finished.

Those who cast their ballot in the General Election (be it on election day, early voting or by an absentee ballot), I want to say "thank you" for continuing to be supportive of the greatest exercise of your individual rights as a citizen of the United States of America.

In Arkansas, and especially Northwest Arkansas, I will predict this was a widely popular election cycle. I am certain more people "voted early" than ever before. And more people voted "absentee" than ever before.

With the worldwide pandemic of covid-19 that began last March, thrusting all of us into wearing cloth-facial masks, being socially distanced from one another and altering the most precious of our freedoms -- voting in a drastic fashion.

The 2020 General Election will be the most costly election -- in terms of cost to local, state and federal governments of any in history.

In Northwest Arkansas, by the sheer numbers of citizens who elected not to go to the polls to vote, cost county government and state government -- thousands if not additional tens of thousands of dollars to hold this election.

Those who did vote early or go to the polling places on election day saw a much different voting center or polling place than ever before.

With Election Day behind us, citizens should embrace those who won at the polls. The men and women who put their names on the ballot for selection -- and gained a majority of those ballots cast -- are now our officeholders.

The often ugly partisan rhetoric used during these campaigns, locally, countywide, districtwide and across Arkansas, and yes, all over the nation -- should be disposed of as quickly as possible.

From all our officeholders -- no matter what party or political ilk they represent, we should expect nothing but civility, cooperation and good-faith in reaching out to all the people these politicians won the right to represent.

It is not easy being an officeholder.

In many ways, it is more difficult than being a candidate.

Those elected must see that the "real test" of holding office was not just campaigning -- the hard work starts today.

We must demand action from these elected officials -- not just action for action's sake but a true commitment to what they (and others) have suggested needs to be done for the citizenry.

Voters love to see active, engaged, public and appreciative politicians. Those who tend to operate in secret or behind closed doors away from the public tend not to last long in this oh, so, public, area.

We need to see real smiles, not just one for the cameras, but smiles and satisfaction coming from their engagement of the public work.

The victorious politicians should do all they can to open up dialogue with those across the city council table, over the desks at the state legislature, in the halls of Congress or wherever they may serve.

Just don't forget the election that put you in office was just this past Tuesday.

And remember the real work of your elective office starts today.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.