GOLF OPERATIONS AND COVID-19 --

Bella Vista golf is following the national guidelines set by the PGA and NGF. For POA information and updates on covid-19, go to BellaVistaPOA.com.

Fifth Annual Veterans Day Tournament -- This tournament will take place at the Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood Golf courses, beginning with a shotgun start on both courses at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. All golfers are welcome. The lone-soldier format will be used on both courses. The entry fee is $60 per player plus applicable green/cart fees. The fee includes flight prizes and an emergency ration package. Lunch will be held at Riordan Hall following play. All money raised will be donated to the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville.

You may also sponsor a hole for $100. The registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 9, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.