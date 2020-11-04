The general election wrapped up Tuesday night and results for local, state and national races can be found in the Wednesday, Nov. 4 issue of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

Locally, Bella Vista City Council Ward 1, Position 1, Ward 2, Position 1, and Ward 3, Position 1, seats were on the ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. While each seat represents a section of the city, council members are elected at large, meaning each voter casts ballots for all three positions.

Council members are elected to serve four-year terms and vote on the city's legislation, codes and budgetary goals, to which city staff work to adhere, typically meeting for a 5:30 p.m. work session on the third Monday of each month and at 6:30 p.m. for the regular meeting on the fourth Monday of each month.

Current council member Linda Lloyd and Justice of the Peace Jerry Snow were both running for Ward 1, Position 1.

John Nuttall, Christian Henning, Charles Flanary and current council member James "Jim" Wozniak were all running for Ward 2, Position 1.

JB Portillo and council member Doug Fowler were both running for Ward 3, Position 1.