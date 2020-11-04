Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The annual coat drive is underway with drop off boxes for new coats at most POA facilities including this one at Riordan Hall.

When the Community Involvement Committee disbanded last year, POA staff members knew they wanted to continue one of the committee's projects -- the annual coat drive, POA marketing director Kim Carlson said. In the past, members of the Recreation Department and POA administrators worked with the committee. This year, they took over the project.

Like many other events, the coat drive has been affected by covid-19, Carlson said. Last year, the coats were displayed in the old Country Club pro shop and needy Bella Vistans were invited to come in and "shop" for their coats. Because of covid, shopping won't be happening. Instead, the coats will be delivered to schools to distribute to their students in need, during the week of Nov. 16.

Also, the decision was made to only accept new coats.

"We don't understand everything about covid," Carlson explained, so they decided it would be safer to only deliver new coats and limit the people who handled them. There are other organizations that will take used coats in the area, she pointed out.

Last year, the drive received many new coats as well as gently-used coats.

A church in the area, the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship, donated cash both last year and this year and asked that name-brand coats be purchased. Tammy Loyd, assistant to the COO, became the designated shopper. While she enjoyed the experience, it wasn't as easy as she expected. Trying to ensure she had a variety of sizes and genders made it complicated. School kids range in size from toddler to adult, she explained.

She went to Academy Sports and Outdoors and told the manager why she was buying so many coats. He offered her a discount and she filled two shopping carts with coats. There was enough money left over to buy hats, scarves and mittens at Walmart.

This year, the coat drive will continue through Nov. 15. Coats can be dropped off at POA facilities, including fitness centers, BV's Bar and Grill, Lakepoint Event Center and the Country Club pro shop. For more information, call Kim at 479-855-5036 or Tammie at 479-855-5012.