Photo submitted Altrusa club members Connie Brown (left), Valerie Katz, Gay Kiker, Kris Sherry, Karen Robbins, Judy Godard and Socks and Cookies’ Shannon Modisette. Altrusa club members met on Oct. 24 and worked to put together several veteran and deployed service members cards, care packages etc. for the upcoming holiday season.

BV Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. The meeting will be held at the American Legion building, located at 1889 Bella Vista Way, next to the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The program will be presented by Tom Dillard on "Infrastructure Of Civil War Arkansas." Dillard is a native of Arkansas and is a retired archivist and historian. He served as director of special collections at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and created the Richard Butler Center For Arkansas Studies. For 15 years, he has written a column on Arkansas history for the "Arkansas Democrat-Gazette."

The program is open to the public, but covid-19 protocols will be in place, with properly distanced seating and masks being required. Attendance will be limited to 40 persons. For more information, contact Chuck Pribbernow at [email protected]

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club (BVCC) continues to meet over the internet using Zoom and does not conduct in-person meetings or classes.

The next BVCC General Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. online Monday, Nov. 9. The program will be "Panel of Experts: Q & A" with Pete Opland and Woody Ogden. Questions will be accepted in advance or during the meeting; but If you know your question in advance, email your question to [email protected], in case research is required to give the best answer.

Visitors and guests are welcome to obtain the Zoom meeting connection information in advance of the meeting from the membership chairman at [email protected] or by checking the BVCC website the day before the meeting.

Yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. Join or renew membership online on the BVCC website at https://bvcomputerclub.org. The benefits of club membership include remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics.

Scheduled online classes may be found on the website. Advance signup is required to attend classes. The website also contains the most current issue of the "Bits & Bytes" newsletter, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, membership forms, detailed directions to meeting rooms and updates to scheduled classes.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at New Life Church, located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Dorothy Nigro. She will be speaking about "Uniquely You." The feature will be Stevy Stevens doing a presentation about mosaic art. This brunch is held the second Wednesday of the month at New Life Church. Please note the change of location and day.

At this time, reservations are required, masks are required and please bring exact change or check. Brunch is $10 and you need to bring your own beverage. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. For breakfast reservations or information, call Glenda at 479-876-5422 or email [email protected]

Altrusa Club

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista initiated a new project with Socks and Cookies, a non-profit it is excited to work with this holiday season. The project, Stars for Hero's, consisted of cutting out stars from retired flags and using them to create Stars for Hero's pocket cards that will be given to veterans and deployed military. They needed 350 Stars for Heroes cards, 50 for the State Veterans Hospital, 75 for VA Home residents and 225 to go to deployed servicemen via Socks and Cookies. On Saturday, Oct. 24, Make A Difference Day, the club met with Shannon Modisette of Socks and Cookies and delivered 225 Stars for Heroes cards, 225 Christmas cards that members had put a personal greeting in, 800 pieces of candy, 54 paperback books and 181 bags of beef jerky. On the back of each Stars for Heroes card, the following is printed: "I am part of our "American flag" that has flown over a home or business in the USA. I can no longer fly. The sun and winds have caused me to become tattered and torn. Please carry me as a reminder that you are not forgotten." Some of the deployed military members will get a lovely Christmas surprise.

Laureate Alpha Gamma

The Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi was held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, on the patio of the home of Linda Krysl. Halloween-type refreshments were provided by Linda Dahlquist. All brought their own chairs and drinks and social distancing was practiced. All 16 members were present. President Juanita Prior discussed meetings in the future, as well as current business. Program chairman Lori Langley read a poem regarding the covid-19 virus that was written by a friend in London, England. Halloween gifts were passed out to Secret Sisters.

Andante Music Club

Future meetings will be posted on Andante's website at andantemusicclub.org. Please visit the site for more information or contact Betty Pierce at 479-621-3414 or email at [email protected]

Tap Dance Classes

Learn to tap dance or join a continuing afternoon class at Riordan Hall. Masks must be worn in and out of the building and participants must observe 12 feet of social distancing during class. For class day and times, call Carol at 479-876-1324.

BV American Legion Post 341

Veterans affiliated with any branch of the military interested in becoming members of Bella Vista American Legion Post 341 are asked to call for membership details and information at 605-440-0255 (Brad Kennell).

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday, in the fellowship hall (enter at the north door) of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., in Bella Vista (note location change). Social distancing and mask-wearing will be observed. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204.

Bella Vista Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club is conducting virtual meetings on the first Thursday of each month via YouTube Live. In-person monthly license testing has resumed on the second Saturday of the month. All amateur radio enthusiasts and prospective hams are invited. Details are online at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, on the club's Facebook Group, at www.YouTube.com/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Ron Evans at 479-270-5584.