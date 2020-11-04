Some city offices have closed this week and will be sanitized after a city employee tested positive for covid-19.

"In order to keep other employees and the public safe, we will be closed to avoid contact and clean the facilities," city communications director Cassi Lapp said.

The city's administration offices at City Hall, 101 Town Center, and Community Development Services, 616 W. Lancashire Blvd. will both be closed, while the police and fire department lobbies as well as the library will remain open with precautions, including masks and social distancing, in place.

While the physical offices are closed, city personnel will remain available over the phone and email and residents may call the city's main number at 479-876-1255 or email [email protected]

The closure started Monday, Sept. 2, and will last at least this week and the closure will be reassessed Friday, Nov. 6, according to a press release issued by the city.