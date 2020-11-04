Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
City offices closed this week, potentially longer by Keith Bryant | November 4, 2020 at 11:57 a.m.

Some city offices have closed this week and will be sanitized after a city employee tested positive for covid-19.

"In order to keep other employees and the public safe, we will be closed to avoid contact and clean the facilities," city communications director Cassi Lapp said.

The city's administration offices at City Hall, 101 Town Center, and Community Development Services, 616 W. Lancashire Blvd. will both be closed, while the police and fire department lobbies as well as the library will remain open with precautions, including masks and social distancing, in place.

While the physical offices are closed, city personnel will remain available over the phone and email and residents may call the city's main number at 479-876-1255 or email [email protected]

The closure started Monday, Sept. 2, and will last at least this week and the closure will be reassessed Friday, Nov. 6, according to a press release issued by the city.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT