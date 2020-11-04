The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reports 37 new confirmed covid-19 cases in Bella Vista for the week ending Oct. 26, bringing the city's total to 368 confirmed cases.

This is the second-highest increase reported for Bella Vista since the Little-Rock based health policy center started reporting data for individual cities in August, the highest being a 38-case increase for the week ending Sept 7.

The same organization reports 134 new confirmed cases in Bentonville the same week, bringing its total to 1,101, while Rogers saw 231 new cases, raising its total to 3,617 or roughly 4% of the city's population.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 7,836 total cases with 7,222 recoveries and 108 deaths in Benton County as a whole as of Nov. 1.

The department also reports a total of 1,0681 confirmed cases with 1,0048 recoveries and 136 deaths in nearby Washington County.

As of Nov. 1, 2020, the McDonald County Health Department reports 1,337 confirmed cases in the county, seven new that day. The department reported 15 total deaths, with two hospitalized and 1,250 patients released.

A mask mandate issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson July 20 remains in effect, though Hutchinson has ceased providing daily updates, citing improvements in informational channels available to the public.

The mandate, issued via executive order, requires individuals to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings where individuals are likely to come within 6 feet of non-household members or potentially face a fine of $100 to $500.