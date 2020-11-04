Photo submitted The Bella Vista Library has reopened with a new schedule. The addition is open, but not yet completely furnished.

The best thing about reopening the Bella Vista Library is the chance to see patrons again, event coordinator Bailley Kinser said. The library closed in March in response to the coronavirus and reopened with a limited schedule on Monday. In between, a large addition was completed and the children's department and the Encore book store were both moved.

"Some of our regulars have come in and it's so nice," Kinser said.

Both adults and families with young children have returned this week. So have the volunteers.

In Bella Vista, volunteers run the circulation desk and help in every other department. Not all the volunteers have returned, Kinser said. Many library volunteers are senior citizens and some of them have conditions that make them high risk, but enough volunteers came back to keep the library open.

Recently, the Bella Vista City Council approved bids for furnishing the new addition. Bids had been sent out last winter, but everything was canceled when the building was closed. Kinser said the furniture order is now being finalized. She doesn't know how long it will take to get the furniture, but she said it might be the first of the year.

There are no events scheduled for the remainder of 2020, she said. The Spooktacular and the Christmas program are canceled, but there may be an opportunity for drive-through crafts.

Instead of the annual pumpkin painting event at the library, a drive-through was offered so young patrons could do the craft at home on Saturday, Oct. 24. It was successful, Kinser said, and it was great to see the children even if it was from a safe distance.

The librarians continued working through the shutdown. In May they began "curbside service." Patrons were able to choose books online, place an order and then pick up their books on a table outside the entrance. Over 9,000 books went home that way.

But while curbside was great for adult readers, it wasn't as popular with young families. Children's books are more difficult to choose online, Kinser said. The families that came in when the library opened this week were thrilled to see the new children's department and find their own books.

While curbside service has ended, patrons are still able to search for their books online and reserve them with a phone call or email. Library staff will pull the books and patrons can find them on a special reserve shelf, but they will have to come inside. Kinser said people who aren't comfortable coming inside the library can send someone else to pick up the books. They can give their library card to their helper and it can be used to check out the books.

To manage social distancing, the library has limited both hours and the number of patrons who can be inside the building. On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 20 patrons at a time can come inside from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then again from 2 to 4 p.m. The library will be cleaned from 1 to 2 p.m. each day, although spot cleaning will go on while patrons are inside.

Tuesdays are reserved for high-risk patrons and only five people at a time will be allowed inside, Kinser said. The hours on Tuesdays are the same as Monday.

The library will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.