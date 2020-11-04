Courtesy Xyta Lucas The Bella Vista Historical Museum re-opened on Saturday, Oct. 31, having been closed since mid-March due to the virus pandemic. Bruce Fox, retiree of Fisher-Price Toy Company, who served as its company historian, set up a new display of more toys from his personal collection. These toys will be available for viewing through the end of December.

Courtesy Xyta Lucas The Bella Vista Historical Museum re-opens to visitors on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Visitors must wear a mask, practice social distancing while a limited number of people will be allowed in at one time.The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion building.

Staff report