When the Linebarger Brothers opened the Bella Vista Summer Resort in 1917, once they got their initial amenities built, they turned their attention to selling lots to prominent business and professional men and to building summer cottages for them and their families.

Gil Fite, in his book on the history of Bella Vista, "From Vision to Reality," wrote, "They advertised and told prospective buyers that they were seeking the most influential and finest quality of citizens to build summer homes at the resort. 'Only people of the highest type are encouraged to locate in Bella Vista,' was a statement published in the first brochure. F.W. (Linebarger) wrote later that the brothers planned 'to colonize Bella Vista with influential, representative and creditable families, to set and maintain a high standard.' To the Linebargers, such people included doctors, lawyers, oilmen, bankers and other economic and community leaders. Theirs was clearly a class appeal."

One such businessman was A.H. Lanyon of Pittsburg, Kan., part of a family whose fortunes started with the zinc smelting business. The website www.pittsburgksmemories.com has posted articles from the late 1800s and early 1900s. One such article states, "In the spring of 1878, Robert Lanyon came from Peoria, Illinois, and began the erection of a zinc smelter. His plan to bring the zinc ore, which is mined in large quantities in and about Joplin, Missouri, and Galena, Kansas, to the coal fields for reduction, proved an excellent one. With him came (his brother) S.H. Lanyon, who was a general overseer of the work. For three years he (S.H.) remained one of the firm of Robert Lanyon & Company. He then severed his connection, and began the erection of zinc works of his own, associating with him his two sons, Arthur and Alvin (A.H.), both of whom are now connected with the National Bank of Pittsburg. In the spring of 1880, the Granby Mining and Smelting Company began the erection of zinc works on the west side of Broadway, north of town, and two years later William and Josiah Lanyon came from Mineral Point, Wisconsin, and built extensive zinc works. The adding of smelting works to the mining of coal gave Pittsburg an impetus that has never ceased. Business enterprises of all kinds came in."

Three years after the Linebargers opened the Bella Vista Summer Resort, A.H. Lanyon and his wife, Anna, came down from Kansas and bought eight lots, three in his name and five in her name, on April 8, 1920. It was traditional that cottage owners put their names on the front of the cottage, so the cottage pictured here must have already been built prior to the Lanyon purchase and all they had to do was add his name to the front. A note on the Lanyon sales card that is part of the Linebarger sales records in the Bella Vista Historical Museum says, "4-11-20 Mrs. L. visited BV. Jack (evidently the sales rep) wired 'more than pleased.'"

Lanyon finished paying for the three lots on May 4, 1920. Sadly, he died the following month, on June 27, 1920, just one month after celebrating his 57th birthday. His obituary in the July 2, 1920, "Pittsburg Kansan" stated his death was caused by nephritis, a condition in which the nephrons, the functional units of the kidneys, become inflamed. It is also known as Bright's disease, named after English physician Richard Bright who first described it in 1827.

Lanyon was definitely the kind of customer that the Linebargers had sought. His obituary described him as "... one of the most wealthy men of Pittsburg and one of the most important factors in its industrial and commercial life. ... Not only did he make a high degree of success in his own business affairs but his judgment was sought and greatly valued by others."

Mr. and Mrs. Lanyon were married in 1889 and had five children. It appears the reason he moved to banking was that ... "by 1900 because of the abundance of cheap gas and improvements in gas smelting furnaces, all the smelters in Pittsburg were closed. Within a couple of years so many businesses were using gas in Iola, that the pressure became so bad that the smelters were having trouble just firing up completely so they could run at full capacity. That coupled with zinc prices on the rise, coal-fired smelters ... were reopened in Pittsburg by the Lanyon Zinc Co. ... (But) in 1910, the smelting business in Pittsburg collapsed ... the Lanyon Zinc Co. went into receivership and was sold. During the run up to World War I, the need for zinc increased, so the old smelters in Pittsburg once again were reopened. ... Business was profitable as the price of zinc kept increasing during the war. However by 1917, the price plummeted and the Pittsburg smelters closed once again. The property of the smelter works in the Pittsburg area began being dismantled and the buildings destroyed ... The last one (was) torn down in 1921" (Source: www.pittsburgksmemories.com).

Perhaps as a result of Lanyon's success in banking, his widow evidently continued to live a life of leisure in the years after his death. The website www.ancestry.com lists her as a passenger on the "Duchess of York," sailing from Bermuda to New York in April 1938. She died at age 82, in 1948, and is buried next to her husband in the Highlands Cemetery in Pittsburg, Kan.

According to the Linebargers' sales records, Mrs. Lanyon's lots were deeded back to them in 1922, but records are not available about what happened to the three lots listed in Mr. Lanyon's name for the next several decades. The website www.arcountydata.com for Benton County has sales records on the lot where his cottage stood going back to only 1984, after which it went through several owners. It was sold by Sara Parnell, along with other nearby cottages and the Artist Retreat Center, to a new owner in March 2020. Future plans for the property are unknown at this time.

