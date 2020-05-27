June Happenings at the Museum

Events --

Make Do Online Exhibit

Make Do, an exhibit on 19th and 20th century Ozark ingenuity, is available online at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's website. The exhibit showcases clever ways that folks in the 1800s and 1900s transformed, discarded and found materials and used them to make or repair everyday objects. To explore Make Do, visit the "Exhibits" page of the Shiloh Museum website at shilohmuseum.org. Once the museum reopens, Make Do will be on display in the museum through April 10, 2021.

Virtual Camp for Kids

Virtual History Camp for Kids registration is underway for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's virtual online summer camps for children. The theme is "The History of Transportation in Northwest Arkansas," with a focus on railroads, resorts, roads, and air travel.

Camp 1 -- ages 7 to 10 -- takes place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, June 15-19.

Camp 2 -- ages 11 to 14 -- takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 13-17.

Campers must be preregistered by June 5 for Camp 1 and by July 3 for Camp 2.

For more information or to register, visit the "History Camp" page on the Shiloh Museum's website at shilohmuseum.org, call the museum at 479-750-8165, or email museum education manager Judy Costello at [email protected] Thanks to a generous donor, the camps are free of charge but space is limited.

Meeting locations -- The Shiloh Museum is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free unless otherwise stated for classes or events.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of Shiloh Museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue. For more information, call the museum at 479-750-8165, visit the website at shilohmuseum.org. or email [email protected]

