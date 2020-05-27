Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Berksdale, May 20 -- Low Individual Net
A-Flight: First -- Paul Brainard (32); Second -- Ron Weeks (33); Third -- Gerald Swope (34)
B-Flight: First -- Ken Miller (33); Second (Tie) -- Dennis Berg and Bob Bumgardner (36)
C-Flight: First (Tie) -- Bill Wildman and Bob Meirendorf (34); Third -- Ken Uhler (36)
D-Flight: First (Tie) -- Phillip Bode and Austin Miller (31); Third -- Marvin Exline (34)Sports on 05/27/2020
Print Headline: Scoreboard
