Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Berksdale, May 20 -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First -- Paul Brainard (32); Second -- Ron Weeks (33); Third -- Gerald Swope (34)

B-Flight: First -- Ken Miller (33); Second (Tie) -- Dennis Berg and Bob Bumgardner (36)

C-Flight: First (Tie) -- Bill Wildman and Bob Meirendorf (34); Third -- Ken Uhler (36)

D-Flight: First (Tie) -- Phillip Bode and Austin Miller (31); Third -- Marvin Exline (34)

Sports on 05/27/2020