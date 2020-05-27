Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The new children's area in the Bella Vista Library is ready and waiting for children when the building reopens.

When the Bella Vista Library opens its doors to the public, the public may be surprised. When the library shut down in March, a construction project was underway. During the time that the building was closed, construction continued and so did the work of the library staff. The shut down gave them the chance to move into the new space, Foundation Board chairwoman Susan Santos said.

Last week, there was no decision made on when the library would reopen. When it does, patrons entering the front door of the library will be able to see through to windows on the south side of the new addition.

On the left, where the children's department used to be, there's space that will be used by Encore Books, the used bookstore run by Friends of the Library. There's also room for the library's collection of audiobooks.

Some additional shelving has been added, Santos said, but it isn't new. It had been in storage because of the crowded conditions of the original building. Now there's plenty of space to bring everything from storage.

The children's department has moved into its new space with enough room for storytime next to the books, computers, Lego walls and toys.

The children's department is the only new area that is completely furnished. The city will buy the furniture for the new space, Santos explained, but because of their budget crisis related to the covid 19 shutdown, the purchase is on hold.

The new community room that will seat about 90 people is empty except for some audio and visual equipment. Nextdoor, the conference room is waiting for a table and chairs for about 20 people. There are two study rooms, each with a window and some temporary tables and chairs. A large reading room is waiting for some softer furniture, as well as tables and chairs.

The space that was used for programs in the back of the original building will become the new teen area, Santos said. The young adult books, including a collection of graphic novels, are already shelved. She believes keeping the teen area and the children's area separate will make the teens more likely to use their space.

Library events coordinator Bailley Kinser said some new computer equipment for the teen area will probably be part of the furnishings when the city is ready to make the purchases. Some of the new, unfurnished rooms may be locked until the furniture arrives, she said.

After the furniture arrives and all the new space is set up, Santos said there will probably be a grand opening.

Meanwhile, the Foundation still has fundraising to do. Although its goal was to raise everything needed before construction, the Foundation ended up taking out a loan to start the project. That loan must be repaid and then fundraising will begin on a project to expand the library parking lot.

General News on 05/27/2020