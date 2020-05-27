The book of Hebrews in the Bible says, "Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing (10:25 NIV). Other translations use the word "fellowship" to describe meeting together.

Although the concept of church has both biblical and theological meanings that are important to remember, for most Christians I am sure that the meaning most recognized today has to do with getting together for fellowship with one another and with God through Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Indeed, if you removed fellowship from the role of being the church, some churches today might even lose their meaning for existence.

So, what do you do when the church and "sanctuaries" of God are unsafe and are closed? The coronavirus has effectively done what a lot of unbelievers have attempted to do for decades: get rid of the churches. Obviously, the church is not a building or organization; it begins with people and exists as God lives in His people. But we have to be honest and admit there is a lot of money and organization connected with the small and large churches in our country, and their edifices. The great Cathedral in Paris burned down, but our churches were shuttered because of a microscopic virus that apparently has more power than a fire.

Some churches have continued to worship through the virtual technology of television and the social medium. Others have gone back to the olden days and have utilized a "drive-in" kind of worship. Both are attempts for Christians to connect with one another without having to be exposed to the danger of coronavirus. Certainly, these are important attempts at worship, but they cannot replace the fellowship of being together for worship, in sharing greetings, hearing great music, and giving to support the church. I like the motto of the First United Methodist Church of Arvada, Colo., which says, "Distanced but Connected." That church, and others, do an outstanding job in bringing their worship to their members through television, but many churches do not have the ability to do this.

I have to wonder how much of the power of God has been limited because of the closing of our churches. What about all of the volunteers who have had to curtail their interpersonal involvements? What about the Christian education and training that has been interrupted? What about the youth programs, the various camps, retreats, and so on that no longer exist? And what about support for the church? Yes, truly committed Christians will find a way to give to their church even when not in attendance, but there are a lot of Christians who only give when the offering plate is passed on a Sunday morning. It isn't just that the church needs money to continue to exist; Christians need to give. It is the teaching of the Bible.

What about a nation that likes to talk about religion while not really allowing it to affect its personal or national life? Where is the witness of the church on moral attitudes, proper procedures, and mutual respect for all people? It is impossible to take away the power of prayer in people's lives, but it is possible to take away the power of collective prayer in fellowship with other Christians. There has been a lot of publicity about the heroes in our society during this attack by coronavirus such as our medical staffs, police and fire officers, and social workers; but I wonder if anyone has thought to include praying Christians among these heroes. I do not know about others, but I lift up our country and its need to overcome this virus every day, and I also pray for those who have been affected by it. I believe other Christians do the same thing.

Lately, I also have been praying for our churches and what they are going through. I pray that we find some way to open them up safely, so that God's people may once again join together in worship. Certainly, many small churches should have no difficulty practicing distancing while worshiping, and I am sure that larger churches have creative people within them which will allow them to also open. And when our churches do open, let us pray that all good Christians practice the safety procedures necessary to keep one another safe so that an outbreak of the virus does not occur in our places of worship.

The church belongs to God and His people. I truly hope that you are supporting your church with your prayers and financial support during these difficult times.

-- Robert Box is the former chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department and is currently the Fire Department chaplain. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

