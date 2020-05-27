Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Student Emma Gulbransen (in the car) brought treats for the teachers and staff that were returning students' belongings on May 20. Students returned library books and picked up the contents of their desks outside the school's front entrance.

Cooper Elementary students are finishing their school year, but it's not just any school year.

When the last day of school rolled around on May 26, students were already at home. The school has been closed since March 13, and students were working online, using the Chromebooks sent home from school with them on that last day.

No one knew in March how long virtual learning would last. Students left behind the contents of their desks as well as textbooks. Last week, they had the chance to collect their personal belongings.

Teachers packed up the belongings and put them in labeled paper bags. On May 20, parents used the "pickup" line to pick up their students' belongings and drop off library books that had come home in March. As the cars pulled into the decorated parking lot, they had their student's name on a sheet of paper inside the windshield. One teacher with a walkie talkie transmitted the name and that student's paper bag was retrieved and placed in the car.

School personnel wore masks and gloves to make the delivery, and everyone was asked to stay in the car. But they could and did wave to each other.

Students will keep their laptops at home over the summer because some may use them for virtual school again when the school year begins in August. If students attend classes in person, they will bring their laptops with them.

