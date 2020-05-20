Like many meetings around the country, Senior Smart Talk went virtual in response to covid-19. But although it is aimed at mostly older people, the latest webinar drew an audience of 50 people. They had a chance to listen and to ask questions about senior health and nutrition.

Two medical professionals made up the panel: Celeste Williams, ARNP, a nurse practitioner in family practice through Mercy, and Brittany Ferguson, RD, LD, a registered dietitian with Northwest Health System.

Older adults do have different nutritional needs, Ferguson confirmed. Hormonal changes in women change their needs, as does a lower activity level. Some health conditions also affect nutrition.

In general, dairy products are good for older patients, she said, answering a question posed by moderator Alison Van Hecke. Dairy provides calcium, vitamin D and protein.

Milk can also help with hydration, which is something seniors need, she said. Because people lose muscle mass as they age, and muscles store water, they need to be more careful about hydration.

Dehydration, Williams added, can lead to dizziness and falls. Some medications will make that worse.

Ferguson also answered a question on fiber. While most people can get the fiber they need from a diet that includes whole wheat bread and several fruits and vegetables, it's O.K. to use an over-the-counter supplement like Metamucil on occasion.

Caregivers can help a senior maintain a healthy diet by making sure there are high-quality snacks within easy access, Williams said. Also, leaving a jug filled with the correct amount of water for good hydration each day can be helpful.

"Eating is a social event," Williams said. When possible, a caregiver should sit down and share a meal with his or her patient. That might encourage the patient to eat more healthy foods.

Williams said one of the most important things a senior patient can do is to have a good family physician. Knowing the entire family can help with diagnoses, she said. Also, a primary care physician can keep track of medications that may have dangerous interactions. It's important, she said, that if you have to see a specialist who works in a different medical system, you need to provide a complete list of medications. Using one pharmacy and having a good relationship with the pharmacist is another layer of protection against drug interaction.

Van Hecke, a real estate professional who specializes in older clients, has been organizing seminars for seniors for two years. Usually, they meet at the Embassy Suites in Rogers, and Van Hecke hopes to be back there for the June conference on "Going from WE to ME" on June 11. Call for more information at 479-717-7710 or go the website, senior-smart-talk.com.

General News on 05/20/2020