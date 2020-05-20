Sign in
Scoreboard by Staff Report | May 20, 2020 at 5:00 a.m.

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Berksdale, May 13 -- Four Man Scramble

A-Flight: First -- ZC Wilson, Doug Mills and Ken Bloese (30); Second -- Terry Hallman, Gerald Swope, Roy Baker and Jim Edgar (32 ); Third -- Ron Weeks, Jack Doyle and Bob Prazak (33)

B-Flight: First -- Stan Allison, Keith Hall, Dan Burmester and Ralph Trigg (32); Second -- Ken Miller, Jay Jayroe, Bob Bumgardner and Dean Sobel (33); Third -- Ralph Nimmer, Dale Trainer, Jim Smith and Tom Kelley (34)

C-Flight: First (Tie) -- Everett Keller, John Haynes and Ken Uhler/Mitch Whittington, Don Fenton, Randy Dietz and Arlo McDowell (34); Third -- Bob Mierendorf, Paul Williamsen and Bob Davis (36 )

D-Flight: First (Tie) -- Marvin Exline, Bill Winzig and Gerald McGuffin/Jim Wozniak, Steve Hacker, Dale Zumbro and Austin Miller (36); Third -- Bill Wildman, Chet Campbell, Doug McKibben and Phil Bode (37)

