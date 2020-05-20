Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

All church services and activities are canceled through June 20. During this time of social-distancing, the weekly worship service is being recorded and posted to the website, www.pcbv.org, under the "Worship" tab. Each service will also be shared on the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista Facebook page on Sunday mornings.

Missions is conducting a food drive for canned goods and staples for Care & Share of Gravette for the next two months. A container is located in the church office lobby for dropping off food items. The office is open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Remember, kids are out of school, so kid-friendly food items are in great need. These include juices, fruit snacks, canned fruits, cereals, and other food items that kids can prepare for themselves. Financial donations will also be accepted. Please put "GRAVETTE" on the memo line of your check so that it will go to this designated mission. Thank you for your continued support for Care & Share and the Missions Committee of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Bella Vista Lutheran Church has resumed church services at 8:30 a.m. for the Traditional service and at 10:45 a.m. for the Blended service. Both services are maintaining social distancing. There are no Sunday School or Bible Study classes at this time.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is again open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon. This is a "drive-by" service only.

Highland Christian Church

View Sunday's service on the website at highlandchristianchurchbv.org or at YouTube and search Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday services at UUBC are canceled until further notice. Those who wish may attend worship services of The Unitarian Universalist Church of Fayetteville (UUFF) via Zoom with a link found on uufayetteville.org.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

Sunday services can now be viewed live at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook at UnityChurchoftheOzarks or anytime thereafter. A daily 7 p.m. message on Unity's Facebook page is given by Unity's board president, Larry Owensby, to touch with the church, community and beyond. Talks cover topics from The Daily Word and other guidelines of the Unity Church. For information and prayer requests, phone 479-721-2752 or [email protected]

Village Bible Church

Village Bible Church does worship together in the south church parking lot Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m. Just turn your car radio to 90.3 FM for the live broadcast. Open your windows and sunroof, sing out loud with the music and follow along in your Bibles with Pastor Mark's message.

There is intercessory prayer via Zoom and Facebook Live (Village Bible Church) on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., as well as Sunday Worship at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom, Facebook Live and the church website http://www.villagebibleefc.org.

The Oasis Food Pantry continues its ministry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Wednesday in "drive-through" fashion.

Bella Vista Community Church

Office staff and pastors may be contacted at 479-855-1126 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the website at bvcc.net for Monday through Thursday daily devotionals, Sunday sermons and Kids Connect videos.

Religion on 05/20/2020