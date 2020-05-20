I'm bored with this here quarantine
Two months plus -- know what I mean?
I'm stuck in my home
No permit to roam
The likes of this I've never seen
I walk the dog five times a day
And it's only the first part of May
The pup's in great shape
My knees are wrapped in tape
End this shelter-in-place plan I say
Happy hour now lasts at least two
Beer for me, Manhattan for you
We munch peanuts and chips
And Fritos with dips
Y'all had enough of this too
I think staying home is the best
All comfy-cozy here in my nest
Hope quarantine ends soon
At least by mid-June
This coronavirus sure is a pest
