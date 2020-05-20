I'm bored with this here quarantine

Two months plus -- know what I mean?

I'm stuck in my home

No permit to roam

The likes of this I've never seen

I walk the dog five times a day

And it's only the first part of May

The pup's in great shape

My knees are wrapped in tape

End this shelter-in-place plan I say

Happy hour now lasts at least two

Beer for me, Manhattan for you

We munch peanuts and chips

And Fritos with dips

Y'all had enough of this too

I think staying home is the best

All comfy-cozy here in my nest

Hope quarantine ends soon

At least by mid-June

This coronavirus sure is a pest

