OPINION: Quarantine poem by Jack Sadenwasser Bella Vista | May 20, 2020 at 5:18 a.m.

I'm bored with this here quarantine

Two months plus -- know what I mean?

I'm stuck in my home

No permit to roam

The likes of this I've never seen

I walk the dog five times a day

And it's only the first part of May

The pup's in great shape

My knees are wrapped in tape

End this shelter-in-place plan I say

Happy hour now lasts at least two

Beer for me, Manhattan for you

We munch peanuts and chips

And Fritos with dips

Y'all had enough of this too

I think staying home is the best

All comfy-cozy here in my nest

Hope quarantine ends soon

At least by mid-June

This coronavirus sure is a pest

Community on 05/20/2020

Print Headline: Quarantine poem

