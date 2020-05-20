A signalized pedestrian and cyclist crossing was scheduled for activation Monday.

The crossing, positioned on Arkansas Highway 279 near the southern end of the city, features a High intensity Activated crossWalK, or HAWK signal that is activated when a button is pressed by someone intending to cross.

According to a press release issued by the city, if the signal is dark, drivers should proceed normally. If it is flashing, drivers should prepare to stop.

If it is solid red, drivers must stop and if the lights are flashing red, drivers must stop but may proceed if the pedestrian or cyclist has cleared the crosswalk.

Pedestrians and cyclists will also see an illuminated sign indicating they should not cross, which will change to indicate they may cross after the button has been pressed and the lights activated.

The press release also urges pedestrians and cyclists to check for vehicles before proceeding.

The crosswalk was permitted by ARDOT and will connect portions of the Little Sugar Trail System.

