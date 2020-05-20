Sign in
Central trails' second phase open, system completion expected in July by Keith Bryant | May 20, 2020 at 5:27 a.m.

The second phase of the Little Sugar trails system, a 25-mile loop titled Tunnel Vision, officially opened Monday.

NWA Trailblazers director Erin Rushing said that there isn't much trail left to cut and the currently-closed sections are waiting on a tunnel and bridge, both of which are in progress. The system is expected to be fully open in July, though work to get there can be affected by the weather.

"The majority of the trails are built," he said. "We have one tunnel left to build, one bridge that's left to complete."

Of the now-open sections, he said, riders and hikers can expect a different experience from the Back 40 trails. These trails feature a lot more elevation change and more flow elements, he said.

The trails also feature a few sections, including one near Riordan Road and another near Gordon Hollow Drive, that will take riders along Bella Vista creeks.

"More opportunities to engage in nature," he said.

It's also worth noting that finalized maps will not be available until the trail system is complete, Rushing said.

