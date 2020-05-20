Maybe you remember Jan Struther, the British novelist. Particularly, you may remember her beautiful story, Mrs. Miniver, and the film by the same title. Jan Struther died a few years ago. Since then, attention has been given to a little poem she had written, and which was read at her funeral. It not only reveals a rare spirit but also has a bright light to throw on all of life. Here is the verse:

One day my life will end; and lest

Some whim should prompt you to review it.

Let her who knew the subject best

Tell you the shortest way to do it:

Then say: "Here lies one doubly blest."

Say: "She was happy." Say: "She knew it."

I pray that you will find a bright light to throw on life. There is much about which we can be happy if we really examine our lives. Even in the darkest of days, there is a ray of happiness that shines through. Sometimes, we just must look for it.

Peace,

Skip

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 05/20/2020