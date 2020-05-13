The Bella Vista Garden Club would like to congratulate Chris and Barbara Taylor of 12 St. Helen's Lane, who were selected as the May 2020 Yard of the Month. The Taylor's finished building their house last year and moved in on June 1, 2019.

When it came to designing and implementing the plan for their new yard, they wanted the grounds to be low-maintenance and have a minimalist look that was in keeping with the contemporary architecture of the house.

They were really happy with the way it turned out. Even the family cat approves, as it can be seen lounging in a shady garden bed on sunny days. Neither Chris nor Barbara likes to spend a ton of time on garden maintenance. They like their yard to look nice but require little muss and fuss. Each plant was chosen with care and meaning, from the blue spruce that holds a special family memory for Chris to the many hydrangeas planted in the backyard that Barbara loves.

"They bring me so much joy!" she says.

The Bella Vista Garden Club is promoting and rewarding exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property and contributing to the overall appearance of the community at-large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who determine which yard best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and outright curb appeal.

To nominate a yard deserving of recognition, contact J.B. Portillo via email [email protected] or call 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowner's name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

