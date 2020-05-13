The planning commission sent a proposed comprehensive plan to guide the city to 2040 to the city council with its stamp of approval during its Monday, May 11 regular meeting.

Community Development Services director Doug Tapp said that this document used several public input sessions and multiple rounds of feedback between the city, the POA, the Walton Family Foundation and the consultant firm developing this plan, Gould Evans.

"We've been through many months of feedback," he said.

Commission chair Daniel Ellis clarified that the commission is not granting final approval on this plan.

"We're not voting to approve," Ellis said. "We're only voting to send this to the city council with a recommendation."

Vice-chair Doug Farner said he didn't see an issue with the proposed plan.

"Having reviewed the entire plan, I thought it was very comprehensive," he said. "I don't see any reason that we shouldn't recommend that this comprehensive plan goes to the city council."

A motion by Farner to send the plan to city council, seconded by J.B. Portillo, was approved unanimously.

The commission also approved a lot split for a parcel at Evanton Road and Highlands Boulevard, which was previously tabled to get more time to address a requested easement for Cooper Communities.

Gene Groseclos, an attorney representing Cooper Communities, said he saw no issue with making the easement nonexclusive and subordinate to the city's utility easement.

"We would just be a named member of the public with the right to it as well," he said. "Hopefully that would remove any concern."

Staff attorney Jason Kelley explained that these conditions would mean that the city's needs take priority and that Cooper Communities will need to coordinate with the city.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of accepting the lot split with this condition.

