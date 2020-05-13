Sign in
LETTER: Mountain Lion by Stu Sorensen Bella Vista | May 13, 2020 at 5:17 a.m.

I have been jogging the Highlands Golf Course most mornings for 15 years. I recently spotted a mountain lion off the 15th fairway. Those of you with small animals may wish to be extra cautious should it still be in our area.

Stay safe.

Stu Sorensen

Bella Vista

Editorial on 05/13/2020

Print Headline: Mountain Lion

