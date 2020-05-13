I have been jogging the Highlands Golf Course most mornings for 15 years. I recently spotted a mountain lion off the 15th fairway. Those of you with small animals may wish to be extra cautious should it still be in our area.
Stay safe.
Stu Sorensen
Bella Vista
Editorial on 05/13/2020
Print Headline: Mountain Lion
