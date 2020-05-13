Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new text alert system with the ability to provide timely COVID-19 alerts and other critical guidance directly from the Arkansas Division Emergency Management to Arkansas residents.

Arkansans can opt into the new system by texting 'COVID19ARK' to 67283.

"This is a free service from the Division of Emergency Management and RAVE Mobile Safety that will enable Arkansans to receive COVID-19 alerts and other guidance," said Governor Hutchinson. "Participation in Smart911 will provide first responders additional information they need to ensure your safety and well-being."

Residents who have opted in for alerts will also receive instructions to sign up for Smart911, a free service that allows individuals and families to provide key context to 9-1-1 call takers and first responders.

Through the Smart911 app or smart911.com, residents can create a Safety Profile that contains critical information including pre-existing conditions and quarantine status.

As Arkansas manages the COVID-19 outbreak and a surge in 9-1-1 calls, the information in these safety profiles allows 9-1-1 operators to proactively identify and communicate with those at greatest risk while also providing first responders the context and foresight they need to protect themselves from exposure and arrive on the scene fully informed.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) is the state's homeland security and preparedness agency. The agency works to identify and lessen the effects of emergencies, disasters and threats to Arkansas by developing effective prevention, preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery actions for all disasters and emergencies. For additional information, contact ADEM at 501-683-6700 or visit the website at www.adem.arkansas.gov.

Community on 05/13/2020