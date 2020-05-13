Kim Green loves to celebrate student success in whatever ways she can think of.

The literacy coach at Cooper Elementary was recently named teacher of the year for her school, and she had no trouble identifying her favorite thing about teaching.

"I really love to celebrate any growth they've had in reading. Writing is my favorite. I will come in and go through those papers and praise anything. Sometimes they've written a really good idiom or simile. Sometimes I'll jump on a chair and say, 'Oh my goodness, that's the best simile ever!'"

She said she will run around the room praising her students' work. She even went so far as to put on a wedding dress one day. She had purchased an antique wedding dress for $10 at an antique shop, and she dressed it up to look like a queen's dress. That day she was the Capitalization Queen, she said.

"I praised all the kids who had capital letters," she said. "I want the kids to have a love of writing," so she makes sure they will look forward to their time together. She also said when students are recognized for their hard work, they will work harder.

Green has been teaching 18 years, with five of those at Cooper. She earned her bachelor's degree in the science of education from Texas A&M University -- Texarkana, and she earned her master's degree in educational administration from the University of Arkansas -- Fayetteville. She taught in Texarkana, Texas, at Texas Independent School District, for one year at Westlawn Elementary in 2002-2003. From 2003 to 2015, she worked for Springdale Public Schools at Harp Elementary. Since 2015, she has worked for Bentonville Schools at Cooper Elementary.

She said she wanted to become a teacher because she remembered being a struggling learner growing up.

"I would have to reteach the content to myself in order to understand it. I wanted to help all struggling learners learn to understand the content. As a teacher now, I know that all of our (special education) students can learn, they can grow, and we just need to learn their exact needs and work from there. That goes for our (English as a second language) students and students with markers of dyslexia; so, as a literacy coach, I'm constantly providing teachers with professional development to better meet their needs," she said.

She works with grades kindergarten through fourth.

She said of her work, "It's truly been the greatest honor. I love our school. I love the teachers. When I have something to share, they're eager to implement it in their own classroom. They've blessed me more than they could ever know."

The hardest thing about being a teacher, she said, is "trying to divide my time. I get started on a project and I have trouble letting it go and getting home to my family. I don't ever stop working. I'm always thinking about how I can make things more engaging for our students, how can I make professional development more engaging for our teachers?"

The day after she learned she was named teacher of the year for Cooper, she opened a Dove chocolate and the inside of the wrapper said, "T.O.Y. -- Thinking of you."

"I think that sums up teachers," she said. "We're constantly thinking of you. We're thinking of our students, thinking of our parents, thinking of our community. How can we better prepare these students as they grow up?"

Asked how she feels about the COVID-19 outbreak interrupting the school year, she said, "I really feel like I'm super proud of Bentonville schools because we were able to administer our Chromebooks and make sure our kids were still able to receive a fantastic education. Even though it was hard on my end, I appreciate as a parent that my daughter (Lilianna, third grade) is still receiving a fantastic education."

She said it is important to her that she is helping students with their social-emotional health, so she is doing weekly roundups, videos for the entire school to watch online, to help teachers stay connected to the students they miss. She has incorporated a talent show into the roundups and is having students submit videos of themselves doing their talent.

She said she felt "super honored" to be named teacher of the year.

"We have fabulous teachers in our school. I always consider our teachers the ones working on the front lines. I'm super honored, but I'm also humbled because I know how hard our teachers work and how dedicated they are to our students."

She said her teaching philosophy goes back to praising kids and positive reinforcement.

"It's important to me to keep up to date with evidence-based research and to provide positive reinforcement as they grow," she said. "I really want to make sure all kids are learning and growing. All kids are capable of learning and growing. It doesn't matter if they have a marker of dyslexia or a second language. All kids are capable of learning and growing with positive reinforcement."

"I want everyone to know that all kids can grow and learn, all kids need to be praised, and Cooper is a fantastic school," she concluded. "All teachers deserve to be teacher of the year."

General News on 05/13/2020