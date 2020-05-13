Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A few legion members talk amongst themselves after the Monday, May 11 member meeting.

Members voted to close American Legion Post 341's building in Bella Vista after a look at the post's finances suggested it could be in the red soon.

The present members voted 17-14 in favor of closing the facility.

Current post commander John Chelstrom said that he was very disappointed that legion members didn't want to try to save the post.

"If you ask me, it's downright stupid," he said.

Additionally, this meeting would have seen the election of officers but there were no successful nominations. While two nominations were attempted, the nominated parties in both cases declined.

Without officers, he said, members could expect to lose the post altogether.

"Who wants to volunteer on a sinking ship?" he asked.

Chelstrom said this year in particular has been tough, with the legion post losing a great deal of income because of canceled events and a closed restaurant.

Legion member Brad Kennell reported to the members after taking an in-depth look at the post's finances.

Kennell said that, according to this informal audit, the legion appeared to have around $1,900 in the bank for general operations after various obligations were met. After factoring in bills, the post could be as much as $11,000 in the red.

"Based on our analysis, we don't have any money to pay bills right now," he said.

Greg Helle, who worked with Kennell during this examination, said that he was very concerned about these numbers.

"I didn't like my answers, but that's what came up," he said. "No matter what the decision is, we've got to end up solvent."

With the COVID-19 pandemic in play, he said, it's extremely difficult to predict what kind of business the post can do between restrictions that are in place and the potential need to close again if there's a second round of quarantine.

Additionally, the post will be racking up additional expenses in labor and food if the restaurant reopens.

Another member, Mike Montes, said he was concerned that if the post remained open, it would not have enough volunteers.

"How are we going to open these doors and run this place when we can't get anyone to come in and work?" he asked.

Montes said that while he saw practical difficulties in keeping the place open, he wasn't thrilled to see it close.

"It's just sad," he said.

Lewis Kaslow said he's been a legion member since 2005 and previously served as first vice commander.

Kaslow said he was extremely disappointed with the decision.

"It's a real shame," he said.

Kaslow spoke to the members during the meeting and said that he believed many legion post members who have passed away or otherwise couldn't be present would be incredibly disappointed to see the facility close.

"We tried to make this place as good as it could be," he said.

