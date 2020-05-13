Sign in
Last minute ballots to be accepted by Lynn Atkins | May 13, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The election to fill three vacant seats on the POA Board of Directors ends on Tuesday, May 19. Ballots were distributed in April with options to vote online or through the mail.

The election usually ends with a general membership meeting in Riordan Hall and, in the past, ballots were accepted until the meeting began. Because of restrictions on large gatherings due to the covid-19 virus, the general meeting will be a virtual meeting. Directors, election committee members and some staff members will connect via the internet program, Zoom, and Facebook will stream the meeting live for residents.

Corporate Secretary Tammie Loyd will be collecting last minute ballots at Riordan Hall from 4 to 5:30. The meeting begins at 6.

Because the deadline for the Weekly Vista's May 20 issue is early, the results of the election will be published in a story on the Weekly Vista web page, https://bvwv.nwaonline.com/.

