Olivia Perry of Bella Vista, a senior at Gravette High School, recently talked about her high school activities and her future plans.

Her family moved to Bella Vista about two years ago, the summer before her junior year, from Florissant, Mo., which is in the St. Louis area.

"I like Arkansas a lot better than where I lived before," she said. "It's a lot more open and it's super pretty."

She also said she enjoys going to a smaller school. Her old high school was very crowded and, at Gravette, she has gotten to know more friends.

Perry recently completed her senior year and is eagerly anticipating graduation. She was involved in several activities in high school, including junior bank board, stream team, FCCLA and HOSA.

In junior bank board, a group of students went to the bank to have a meeting with an official who discussed banking activities such as loans, Perry said. Stream team is a group that travels with the football team and videotapes the games. FCCLA did activities around the school and community service around Gravette, she said. HOSA is a medical club in which students study and present a topic, she said. Her school competed at a state event in Hot Springs and she won first place in her topic, which was Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Perry's main activity, however, was volleyball. She started playing in the sixth grade, she said.

"It wasn't very competitive, just fun. But, once I got to high school, it was more competitive and intense, and I think that's where my love came into it. I love the team spirit of it. In basketball you make a shot, it's all on you, but in volleyball, there are so many people you depend on to win, and I think that's really cool," she said.

She played for the high school team in the fall and for a select team in the winter and spring.

"My select team I played on for two years, it's Club Net, we practice in Rogers. All the coaches -- I've met all of them -- and they're so nice. They really care about getting you to the next level in volleyball, and that's how you'll win. They really care about, especially the juniors and seniors, getting college coaches there so that you can get a volleyball scholarship to their college."

Perry earned a volleyball scholarship with Mid America Nazarene University in Olathe, Kan.

"I love their program. I follow them on Instagram. They seem like a really great program. They work hard and they work as a team. Coach Molly (Karagyaurob), she's new, but she's so energetic. She played in Europe for a while and she just loves it. She's not just focused on volleyball but her faith ... she likes her team to be Christian-focused ... she likes to connect us all in our faith as well as volleyball."

Asked how she feels about moving away from her family, she said, "That's the one thing I'm a little sad about. I really wanted to stay in Arkansas, but I couldn't find a Christian college that I could play volleyball at. But MNU is only three, three and a half hours away."

She added she will miss her close friend and cousin, Ella Cox of Rogers, who will be a freshman at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia this fall. She said they will be nine hours apart, but they can meet halfway.

"I think what hit me was it was so unexpected," she said regarding the COVID-19 outbreak which caused the school to close during her senior year. "One week we were in school. It was totally fine. COVID-19 was mentioned but we never thought ... I have really bad senioritis (and) I just wanted a break. Spring break came and everything was closed and I couldn't see Ella. I was like, 'This is kind of a downer.' It got a little bit harder because I couldn't see my friends. It got hard to stay inside."

One thing that brought some relief, she said, was that she got a job as a CNA at Primrose Assisted Living in Rogers. Two of her friends also work there, she said.

Perry took a CNA/PCA class at her school and earned her CNA license.

"Usually you would go to college, but at my school, they have this class," she said. "It's probably my favorite class because a bunch of my friends is in that class. We go to class together and go to clinicals. I'm really glad I got the chance to do that and get my CNA license in high school."

At the end of the class, she had to take a state test in which she had to perform tasks such as moving a person from a bed to a chair or brushing his or her teeth or feeding the person, she said.

"I felt really accomplished after that," she said. "Seeing that I could do it and get my CNA license and do something with it, that was really cool."

She plans to study nursing in college.

"I've always loved helping people," she said. "I don't remember this, but my Nana always tells me about when I was little and someone was hurt. I always wanted to help them and bandage them up."

"I think working as a CNA ... it's encouraged me and made me want to become a nurse even more," she added. "These residents are amazing. I love seeing them every week, and I just think it's the greatest job I could have right now, even with the COVID-19 happening."

As for graduation, she said she does not know yet when it will be held.

"Our school is so small, they have graduation on the football field ... so we can just reschedule and reschedule. So I think they're scheduling it for July," she said.

She added that she did not believe a formal prom would be held. However, some of her friends got together and dressed up for a "quarantine prom."

